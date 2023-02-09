The Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris UK Government is introducing the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation) Bill which will extend the period for the formation of an Executive by a year to January 18, 2024.

Mr. Heaton-Harris will retain the power to name an election date any time during the period, if necessary, if the legislation is passed successfully.

“Over a year has passed since the then-First Minister of Northern Ireland resigned. Twelve months and one Assembly election later, it is disappointing that people in Northern Ireland still do not have the strong devolved government that they deserve.

Chris Heaton-Harris

“After considering my options, and engaging widely in Northern Ireland, I know that an election in the coming weeks will not be helpful or welcome. So, I am introducing a Bill to create more time for the Parties to work together and return to government, as Protocol discussions continue between the UK and EU.

“The restoration of the Executive, in line with the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement, remains my top priority. I will continue to do everything I can to help the Parties work together to make that happen,” said Mr. Heaton-Harris.