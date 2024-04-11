Delargy says new city centre office a ‘huge milestone’ for growth of Sinn Féin in Derry
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Sinn Féin MLA was recently joined by party president Mary Lou McDonald for the opening in Bishop Street.
“I am delighted to launch my new constituency office in Bishop Street as the newest addition to our network of offices in Derry.
“This marks a huge milestone for the growth of the party in our city, and forms part of our ongoing work to improve the services that we offer to help and support everyone.
“I am committed to working for all, and as we continue to see positive change taking place, it is important that our offices are central, vibrant and accessible to everyone,” he said.
During her recent visit Ms. McDonald said: “This is an exciting time for Derry and the north west, and it’s fantastic that Sinn Féin now have a hub in the heart of the city centre that is opening to assist everyone who needs it.
“Work done in offices like this can help change the lives of so many people across all communities, whether that’s having access to a home, or helping with access to vital services.”
Mr. Delargy said: “Our doors are open Monday to Friday, and our team is available to help with any queries or support that people may have on health, housing, education and many other issues.
“We will also be running an express Passport and Driving Licence Clinic at the office at lunchtime between 1pm and 2pm each day to assist people with applications.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.