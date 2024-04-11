Delargy says new city centre office a ‘huge milestone’ for growth of Sinn Féin in Derry

Pádraig Delargy has described the opening of a new constituency office in the city centre as a ‘huge milestone’ for the growth of Sinn Féin in Derry.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 11th Apr 2024, 12:51 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2024, 12:51 BST
The Sinn Féin MLA was recently joined by party president Mary Lou McDonald for the opening in Bishop Street.

“I am delighted to launch my new constituency office in Bishop Street as the newest addition to our network of offices in Derry.

“This marks a huge milestone for the growth of the party in our city, and forms part of our ongoing work to improve the services that we offer to help and support everyone.

Sinn Féin MLAs Pádraig Delargy and Ciara Ferguson with party president Mary Lou McDonald, Newry & Armagh MLA Conor Murphy and local councillors at the launch of the party's new offices in Bishop Street.Sinn Féin MLAs Pádraig Delargy and Ciara Ferguson with party president Mary Lou McDonald, Newry & Armagh MLA Conor Murphy and local councillors at the launch of the party's new offices in Bishop Street.
“I am committed to working for all, and as we continue to see positive change taking place, it is important that our offices are central, vibrant and accessible to everyone,” he said.

During her recent visit Ms. McDonald said: “This is an exciting time for Derry and the north west, and it’s fantastic that Sinn Féin now have a hub in the heart of the city centre that is opening to assist everyone who needs it.

Work done in offices like this can help change the lives of so many people across all communities, whether that’s having access to a home, or helping with access to vital services.”

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy with party president Mary Lou McDonald at the launch of the party's new offices in Bishop Street.Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy with party president Mary Lou McDonald at the launch of the party's new offices in Bishop Street.
Mr. Delargy said: “Our doors are open Monday to Friday, and our team is available to help with any queries or support that people may have on health, housing, education and many other issues.

“We will also be running an express Passport and Driving Licence Clinic at the office at lunchtime between 1pm and 2pm each day to assist people with applications.”

