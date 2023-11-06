Derry councillor Shaun Harkin accuses Joe Biden of ‘complicity with Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It is estimated up to 6,000 people took part in a march to the US Consulate in South Belfast on Saturday.

"I joined many people from Derry and across the north west to march with thousands on the US Consulate in Belfast today to demand Joe Biden's government end its complicity with Israel's genocidal war on Gaza.

"A majority of Americans back calls for an immediate ceasefire but Biden is Israel's main military, economic and political supporter.

Pro-Palestinian protestors during a rally in Belfast on Saturday Pic: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

"Massive demonstrations have taken place across the world this weekend, including in almost every major US city, calling for a cessation of Israel's violence.

"The world is responding to the IDF's intensified barbaric bombing and ground invasion. Refugee camps are being bombed along with ambulances and hospitals.

"Aid workers and journalists are among the near 10,000 killed over the last month, including thousands of children,” he stated.

Colr. Harkin was speaking a month after Hamas’ October 7 shock attack on Israel in which at least 1,000 civilians, 347 Israeli soldiers and 58 police officers were killed in what has become known as ‘Black Saturday’ in Israel.

Over 9,000 people have since been killed in Israel’s bombardment, siege and ground assault on the Gaza strip with the United Nations reporting on Monday that ‘on average, one child is killed and two children are injured every ten minutes during the war in Gaza’.

Colr. Harkin said he welcomed Sinn Féin's decision on Friday ‘to end its opposition to the demand for the Israeli ambassador to be expelled’.

The People Before Councillor was among critics of Sinn Féin for earlier having abstained on council votes on motions to this effect.

On Friday, the Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald said: “Unconditional ceasefires are urgently required.

“The Dáil became one of the first parliaments in the world to call for a ceasefire. It was an important international signal that has since been followed by an overwhelming vote at the UN General Council demanding such a ceasefire.

“Israel defies these calls for ceasefire. This cannot stand.

“The International Community and the Irish government must now take action to enforce international law. All available diplomatic, legislative and political options must be deployed by the Irish government to press the case for an end to all military actions and to achieve ceasefires, the immediate release of all hostages and humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people.

“The Irish position of upholding international humanitarian law must guide the actions of our government. The Taoiseach has correctly set out the gravity of Israel’s actions.

“The position of the Israeli Ambassador to Ireland is now untenable, the Ambassador should no longer enjoy diplomatic status in Ireland while Israel refuses the imperative for ceasefires and as the suffering and death toll grow.”

After the protest in Belfast at the weekend Colr. Harkin claimed the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has been ‘pushed to criticise Israel's assault as more about revenge because of the scale of people power mobilisations across the island’.

Speaking on a trip to South Korea last week the Taoiseach had said: “I think it’s very important we never forget where this started. This phase of the conflict started with a Hamas attack on Israel, where 1,400 civilians were killed, including one person who’s a dual Israeli-Irish citizen.

"I strongly believe that, like any state, Israel has the right to defend itself, has the right to go after Hamas so that they cannot do this again.

“But what I’m seeing unfolding at the moment isn’t just self-defence. It looks, it resembles something more approaching revenge. That’s not where we should be and I don’t think that’s how Israel will guarantee its future freedom and its future security.”

On Saturday Colr. Harkin said: “None of this is enough. The Irish government must end diplomatic relations with Israel and expel the ambassador. The vote on this should be retaken in the Dáil.

"The Irish government should also immediately implement boycott, divestment and sanctions against apartheid Israel.

"We will continue to press these demands and also ratchet up pressure on Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer. People are marching and taking direct action because of Israeli barbarism. We need to do everything we can."

During a visit to Tel Aviv on October 18, US President Joe Biden, said: “Seventy-five years ago, just 11 minutes after its founding, President Harry S. Truman and the USA became the first nation to recognise Israel. We have stood by your side ever since, and we’re going to stand by your side now.”

He pledged an ‘unprecedented support package for Israel’s defence’.

"We are going to keep Iron Dome [Israel’s anti-ballistic system] fully supplied so it can continue standing sentinel over Israeli skies, saving Israeli lives.

"We have moved US military assets to the region, including positioning the USS Ford carrier strike group in the Eastern Mediterranean, with the USS Eisenhower on the way, to deter — to defer further aggression against Israel and to prevent this conflict from spreading.

"The world will know that Israel is — Israel is stronger than ever,” said the US President.

On Sunday during a visit to the Ramon Air Force Base in the Negev desert where he visited air force personnel involved in the bombardment of Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said: “There will be no ceasefire without the return of the hostages. This should be completely removed from the lexicon.

"We say this to our friends and to our enemies. We will simply continue until we defeat them. We have no alternative. I think that we all understand this today.

