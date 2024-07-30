Derry councillors condemn Keir Starmer and Labour Government failure to abolish the two-child limit on Universal Credit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derry City and Strabane District Council members have condemned the British Government's failure to overturn the ‘cruel and draconian’ two-child limit on Universal Credit.

At a Full Council Meeting on Wednesday, July 24, People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin proposed writing to the Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, urging him to immediately support legislation abolishing the two-child limit policy ‘as a step towards addressing extreme levels of child poverty’.

Councillor Harkin said it was ‘alarming, shocking and disappointing’ that MPs in Westminster voted against abolishing the limit, as it was something that the Prime Minister had previously supported.

“This has been one of the main issues that anti -poverty groups across the north have campaigned on for a number of years,” he said.

“It’s tied in with a whole series of Tory policies that have caused tremendous harm in our own communities, so council should take the opportunity to condemn and express our frustration at the failure of the British Government and Keir Starmer.

“Across Foyle there are almost 900 households impacted by the two-child limit, and families that have three or more children lose out on almost £3,500 per year because of this cruel and draconian policy.”

SDLP councillor Catherine McDaid welcomed the motion and argued that abolishing the limit in the North was ‘within the gift’ of Stormont.

Sinn Féin councillor Christopher Jackson said it was ‘disingenuous’ to suggest Stormont could abolish the limit, and the recent vote in London demonstrated that the North’s MPs had ‘no impact whatsoever’ at Westminster.

Councillor Jackson said: “For Stormont to do that would mean the introduction of a completely new welfare system that only applies here and would encompass the entire Block Grant, so we would have all our public services ground to a halt and schools and hospitals closing.

“It's very clear that, no matter how many MPs are returned from this part of the world, who claim to have influence in the British House of Parliament, absolutely nobody cares about the views of the people here in that House.

“If we're going to have real change and see an end to this two-child limit, we need to break a connection with Westminster altogether.