Derry ratepayers bore ‘unfair’ airport burden and that’s why DfE is taking over: Murphy

Derry ratepayers formerly bore an ‘unfair’ burden of having to fund City of Derry Airport while passengers from all over the North West benefited from the facility.

That’s according to Economy Minister Conor Murphy who said he decided to take responsibility for funding the airport to remove this cost and put the local airport on a more stable financial footing.

Mr. Murphy said the Derry air hub was a ‘vital part of the economic growth opportunity in the north-west’.

“One of its economic instabilities was that it was consistently reliant on Derry City and Strabane District Council ratepayers to contribute to the airport.

"The airport serves more than Derry city and Strabane; it serves the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area as well as, arguably, parts of the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area and Donegal, so there was an unfair burden on Derry ratepayers, plus that did not lend itself to the stability that you would want in terms of investment in the airport and making sure that it continues to grow more routes and become a stronger part of an economic hub in the north-west.

"Having a functioning airport is a catalyst for and a vital part of the economic growth opportunity in the north-west. It cannot constantly have a threat hanging over it as to whether it will survive into next year or the year after that or whether it has a long-term future.

"In that regard, we undertook to take that responsibility. That is a challenge, because we have been through all the other challenges that we have in the Department,” said Mr. Murphy during an appearance at the Stormont Economy Committee before Christmas.

Back in October Mr. Murphy announced his department was in the process of taking responsibility for the funding provided to CoDA by Derry City & Strabane District Council.

The Eglinton airport was raised by Foyle MLA Pádraig Delargy at the committee.

Mr. Delargy noted that there are now more than 130 flights per month going out of Derry.

"We have new routes to Edinburgh and Liverpool. We have the extension of an existing route to Birmingham. Again, it is really positive in that space,” said the Sinn Féin MLA.

Mr. Murphy said the decision to take over responsibility of funding CoDa was aimed at trying to grow the economy in a regionally balanced way.

"The airport is a very important asset in the north-west that makes a contribution to that. We have undertaken to find the money to support that going forward.

"We are working on business cases with the Department for Infrastructure to sort out the vires for doing that. As a policy approach, we are taking as much responsibility for the airports as we can.

"Some aviation responsibilities are, obviously, reserved matters in Britain, but we are taking those other responsibilities onto ourselves and trying to find the finances to support City of Derry Airport. We have committed to doing that, and that is what we will do in the time ahead,” said Mr. Murphy.