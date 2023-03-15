Duty on pints and fuel frozen and pension tax-free allowance hiked by 50%

Announcing his Spring Budget 2023 in the British House of Commons on Wednesday, Mr. Hunt said he was freezing fuel duty due to the continuing high levels of inflation.

“For a further 12 months I’m going to maintain the 5p cut…and I’m going to freeze fuel duty too.

“That saves the average driver £100 next year and around £200 since the 5p cut was introduced,” he told MPs.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 15: UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt leaves Downing Street with the despatch box to present his spring budget to parliament on March 15, 2023 in London, England. Highlights of the 2023 budget are an increase in the tax-free allowance for pensions which the Chancellor hopes will stem the number of people taking retirement, a package of help for swimming pools affected by the increase in energy bills and changes to childcare support for parents on universal credit. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Mr. Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023 document which was also published on Wednesday states: “Households are facing price rises beyond energy costs.

"The government will spend over £5 billion maintaining fuel duty at current levels for the next 12 months, including keeping the 5p cut in place.”

This move was welcomed by Dervla McKay, the Donegal-born Chief Executive of Aircoach, which operates a regular coach service from Derry to Dublin and Belfast.

She said: “The Chancellor’s decision to freeze fuel duty and retain the 5p cut in petrol and diesel for another 12 months is an important step to help alleviate fuel pressures as profit margins continue to be squeezed by the cost of doing business.”

The Chancellor also announced increases to the annual tax-free pension allowance. He claimed ‘unpredictable pension tax charges’ had been leading to some senior NHS clinicians to retire early.

“I will increase the pensions annual tax-free allowance by 50 per cent from £40,000 to £60,000. Some have also asked me to increase the Lifetime Allowance from its £1 million limit.

“But I have decided not to do that. Instead I will go further and abolish the Lifetime Allowance altogether.

"It’s a pension tax reform that will stop over 80 per cent of NHS doctors from receiving a tax charge, incentivise our most experienced and productive workers to stay in work for longer, and simplify our tax system, taking thousands of people out of the complexity of pension tax,” Mr. Hunt told MPs.

Duties on pints have also been frozen in an attempt, Mr. Hunt, said to promote one of ‘our...most treasured community institutions, the great British pub’. The measure will also be applied to pubs in the North.

"In December, I extended the alcohol duty freeze until August 1, after which duties will go up in line with inflation in the usual way.

“But today, I will do something that was not possible when we were in the EU and significantly increase the generosity of Draught Relief, so that from August 1 the duty on draught products in pubs will be up to 11p lower than the duty in supermarkets, a differential we will maintain as part of a new Brexit pubs guarantee,” he stated.

He claimed Irish pubs in the North will benefit due to the recently agreed deal between the British Government and the European Union.

