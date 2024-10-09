Eastwood and Campbell press Benn on paused City Deals for East Derry area and Mid South West

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Derry’s two parliamentarians pressed Hilary Benn on when a decision on the two paused Growth Deals for the Causeway Coast and Glens and Mid South West regions at Westminster this week.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Secretary of State Hilary Benn told MPs the deals had been paused by the Treasury as part of a cross-government spending review due to what he called a ‘£22bn pound black hole’ in the public finances bequeathed to the Government by its predecessor.

He noted how the Derry/Strabane City Deal was unaffected and proceeding as planned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I attended the Derry and Strabane City Deal signing on September 18 and the UK Government's £105m investment will help progress transformative projects in innovation, digital and health projects, which will build on the region's well established research excellence,” said Mr. Benn.

On September 18 the UK Government and NI Executive Ministers gathered at The Guildhall in Derry on Wednesday to sign off on the financial package for the Derry and Strabane City Region City Deal, which will help unlock in excess of £290m.

He told MPs the Chancellor Rachel Reeves will set out the results of the spending review on October 30 with an update on the deals for the Causeway Coast and Glens and Mid South West.

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said: “It seems to me Mr. Speaker that these questions would be better directed at the Treasury because, of course, that's where the decision was made.

"Can I thank the Secretary of State for the work that he did, because I know the work that he did the weekend after September 17 to secure the much-needed Derry City Deal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr. Eastwood asked if Ms. Reeves would be providing an update or a decision at Hallowe’en.

The Secretary of State replied: “I am not going to speak for the Chancellor and the Chancellor will tell us what's in the Budget when she stands up on October 30.”

East Derry MP Gregory Campbell urged Mr. Benn to press the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the paused deals.

“The Secretary of State will remember that when he and I were at the signing of the Londonderry deal in September that I lobbied him strongly to get the other two deals over the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has outlined the meetings he has held but given what he has just said about not meeting and talking with the Chancellor about it will he be meeting the Prime Minister because he has met other people?

"We need to get these deals up and running, over the line and get much-needed investment into areas like mine and the Mid South West deal as well,” declared the DUP MP.

Mr. Benn responded: “I very much enjoyed seeing the Honourable Gentleman at the signing of the Derry/Londonderry-Strabane City Deal. It was a great event and I think it is the responsibility of all of us in the House who have the interests of these two deals at heart to make sure we make representations to everyone who can have an influence over the final decision.”

On September 18 the UK Government and NI Executive Ministers gathered at The Guildhall in Derry on Wednesday to sign off on the financial package for the Derry and Strabane City Region City Deal, which will help unlock in excess of £290m.