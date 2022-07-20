Eastwood: Protocol Bill will involve checks - will it keep 'people on the streets' happy?

The Foyle MP was speaking as the Bill continued to progress through committee stage at Westminster on Tuesday.

He said he believed the DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson was right when he said 'it is not just the practicalities of trade that are damaging confidence within the Unionist population'.

But Mr. Eastwood asked Mr. Donaldson if he believed the Bill will be 'enough to keep those people who are out on the streets happy?'

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colum Eastwood questioned the NI Protocol Bill at Westminster on Tuesday.

"There will still be checks, and that constitutional issue that he has will not go away as a result of this Bill," said the SDLP leader.

In his response the Lagan Valley MP said he was not opposed to all checks on goods between Britain and Ireland.