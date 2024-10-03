Eastwood welcomes CoDA funding move but calls for firm Executive commitment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The SDLP has welcomed Economy Minister Conor Murphy’s proposed adoption of funding responsibility for City of Derry Airport (CoDA) from Derry City and Strabane District Council.

However, party leader Colum Eastwood said the Executive needed to back up the proposal with a firm financial commitment.

He was speaking after Mr. Murphy indicated his department intended taking on responsibility for funding the Eglinton air hub in order to allow DC&SDC use the money currently invested in the airport elsewhere.

The Foyle MP said: “For years the SDLP has been advocated the cost of running CoDA be transferred to Stormont. The airport is a vital transport hub in this region but it totally unfair that our council should be expected to support it financially given its limited budget.

"Removing this burden would allow our council to provide millions in funding back into worthy projects across the area.

“In places like Scotland we have seen central government step up to support smaller regional airports and it’s clear that’s the most appropriate course of action for City of Derry.

"We now need to see a firm commitment from the Executive and Minister to protect services at the airport and to explore opportunities for growth in the future.”

Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan said: “I’ve been liaising directly with Economy Minister Conor Murphy on this issue for some time and recently received a firm commitment from him that his department would take over the running of the airport.

"While this is welcome, we need further details around how and when this transition will be implemented.

“There has been quite a bit of back and forth over the years around which department actually holds responsibility for the airport; Infrastructure or Economy.

"While this is a positive step in the right direction, we’re yet to hear confirmation of even one penny of funding. There likely won’t be a commitment until after the October Monitoring Round and we could be looking at the next financial year before the Department for Economy can assume responsibility for funding of the airport.

“The airport is vital for the economic growth of the North West but for too long the financial burden for maintaining it has fallen on the shoulders of ratepayers in Derry and Strabane."