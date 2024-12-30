Economy Minister Conor Murphy among six Sinn Féin candidates seeking election to 27th Seanad

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Conor Murphy is among six candidates selected by Sinn Féin to contest the forthcoming elections to Seanad Éireann.

The Economy Minister will contest the elections alongside Pauline Tully, Joanne Collins, Chris Andrews, Maria McCormack and Nicole Ryan.

Party Leader Mary Lou McDonald said: “This is a strong national team who if elected will join 39 TDs in the Dáil as a significant, very potent force in Irish political life. Central to their agenda will be advancing the planning and preparations for Irish re-unification.”

The Seanad is comprised of 60 members, 11 of whom are nominated by the Taoiseach. The remaining 49 seats are contested in a general election – 43 seats by way of an election for panel members and six seats by way of an election for university members.

The electorate for the 43 seats across five panels – cultural and educational (5), agricultural (11), labour (11), industrial and commercial (9) and administrative panel (7) – consists of members of the incoming Dáil, members of the outgoing Seanad and members of county councils and city councils.

Mr. Murphy is seeking one of the nine industrial and commercial seats; Ms. Tully is seeking one of five seats on the cultural and educational panel; Ms. Collins is aiming for one of the 11 agricultural seats; Nicole Ryan is seeking one of the seven seats on the administrative panel; and Ms. McCormack and Mr. Andrews will challenge for two of the 11 labour panel seats.

Ms. McDonald said: “They are standing to represent the hopes and ambitions of the hundreds of thousands who voted for Sinn Féin and other parties because they believe politics must change. People who want to see the housing crisis sorted, an end to the trolley crisis, support for families under pressure with the cost of living, hope and opportunity for our young people who are leaving our shores for a better future

“They will also be a strong and consistent voice for Irish reunification in the Oireachtas as we prepare for the constitutional change. It is critical that we plan for and manage the change that is coming and the Seanad can play a leading role in that work.”