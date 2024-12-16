Conor Murphy confident ambitious plan to expand to 10,000 students at Magee can be delivered

Conor Murphy expressed confidence an ambitious plan to deliver 10,000 students at Magee by 2032 can be implementation as the Magee Taskforce published its final report on Monday.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Economy Minister praised the taskforce for the work already carried out since March.

"We set them a very significant challenge in terms of the timeframe and the sheer volume of work that had to be put together in order to produce a very comprehensive report so they have delivered that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As they have said already much of the implementation has begun. It's underway, in collaboration with the university itself.

Stephen Kelly, Chair of the Magee Taskforce, Mayor of Derry, Cllr Lilian Seenoi-Barr, Nicola Skelly, Vice-Chair of the Magee Taskforce, Economy Minister, Conor Murphy MLA and Professor Paul Bartholomew, Vice-Chancellor, Ulster University.

"So it is very encouraging that not only has the report been published but they've actually started the work. Our determination is to deliver on the work that was given,” said Mr. Murphy.

The final report of the taskforce urges the Executive to commit £291million in capital funding for new developments to deliver the 10,000 student target.

It says £343m (£291m for capital and £52m for one-off enabling costs) will be needed, mostly from the Executive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recurring costs will rise from an additional £2.5m in the current financial year to £35.4m in 2032/33, and to £38m per year thereafter.

It is estimated 3,600 new residential units will be needed to accommodate 10,000 students.

The taskforce recommends that the Department for the Economy and the Department for Health prioritise all additional funded places in Derry-only, maintaining student numbers in Belfast at current levels.

Mr. Murphy said he was fully supportive of all of these measures, noting the Executive had already committed to the 10,000 goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The taskforce report outlines where they see things going. In terms of the Executive commitment, this is already part of the Programme for Government (PfG). This is already part of the Investment Strategy, so it is not about selling the expansion of the Magee campus of 10,000 students to the Executive.

"All parties committed to that in New Decade, New Approach (NDNA) with both governments,” said Mr. Murphy.

The minister added: "What we need to make sure is that we keep an impetus, work with the university, work with the taskforce in the time ahead, work with the city, because this is not just about the university itself. This is about the whole of Derry.”

Stephen Kelly, chairman of the Magee Taskforce, described the publication as ‘a milestone day’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've been tasked with one specific job which is to bring a costed plan with an academic plan sitting alongside it and those enabling factors to the minister so that he can actually go and support the development of this campus and achieve that 10,000 target that was committed in the NDNA agreement.

"Our role today is to ensure that that plan is something that is deliverable, that it is timely and it gives the minister and his colleagues something to go and ask for the resources that they require,” he said.

Asked if he was confident the Executive will support the plan’s recommendation student places in Belfast be maintained at current levels while Derry is prioritised, Mr. Kelly observed: “Belfast is saturated with students. That's the reality. There are about 40,000 plus there.

"Even Queen's University, Belfast have said that any additional students that would be coming to NI, providing opportunities for local people to study at home, that those should be directed towards this campus, and they'll concentrate on widening participation so those numbers are ours and the minister is committing to those.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr. Kelly said the investment of £38m per year in resource funding once Magee College is up to the 10,000 student level, would pay for itself, as outlined by KPMG, who have have estimated that these investments will see an economic return as early as 2029, with a £258m annual return on the investment for each year beyond that.

“There will be a recurrent funding but in return for that £38m is £258m coming back the other direction. That's nearly seven times that amount of investment,” he declared.

Ulster University Vice-Chancellor Paul Bartholomew said: “The report lays out some real specificity in terms of what is required next and I think that that is something that has been lacking in this debate for a number of years.

"We've been growing this campus but we have been doing this within the constraints of what I've called the eco-systems so far and what has happened is that the taskforce, as commissioned by the minister, has really changed that eco-system to allow us to go further and faster,” he remarked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prof. Bartholomew backed various ‘asks’ contained in the report – including the increase in recurrent funding and the maintenance of university places in Belfast at current levels.

“The ‘asks’ have not dropped from the sky. They have been squared off by us. They are absolutely stretching. Have we been pushed to what the limits of achievability are? Absolutely. We have. But they are the limits of achievability. They don't go beyond it,” he said.

He said he was ‘very happy’ with the prioritisation of Derry for all future student places.

"I think that is absolutely essential. In terms of our own campus in Belfast we have actually been moving student numbers away from there to here over the past couple of years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That's one of the things we have already been doing and you'll see that in the report. But I think that's really important that we see that the focus has to be on Derry/Londonderry and on the Magee campus here,” he told the ‘Journal’.

Mr. Kelly said: “Our job is to make sure that all those disappointments that we've had in the past because we really didn't have a plan, that that is washed away and now that we have - not just a roadmap but a costed plan, an academic plan and enabling projects alongside that - that finally Derry will get that 10,000 student campus delivered which was committed back in 2020.”

-