Hundreds of Derry electors to vote in Seanad election and have say in composition of Oireachtas

Hundreds of people from Derry will have a chance to have their say on the composition of the new Oireachtas in the forthcoming election of the 27th Seanad.

People who hold degrees from the University of Dublin, Trinity College and the National University of Ireland are entitled to elect up to six Senators to the Seanad university panels.

Three senators will be returned by graduates of University College Dublin (UCD), University College Cork (UCC), National University of Ireland, Galway (NUIG) and Maynooth University (MU), and a further three will be returned by people with degrees from Trinity.

The electorate of the National University of Ireland numbers 112,000 approximately and that of the University of Dublin 73,000 approximately.

This is the last time that the two constituencies will elect three Senators each to the upper house of the Oireachtas.

From 2026, Trinity graduates, along with graduates of the National University of Ireland (NUI), will elect six Senators to the Seanad’s Higher Education constituency.

Sixteen candidates are seeking election to the University of Dublin, Trinity, panel. These are Abbas Ali O’Shea, Derek Byrne, Kevin Byrne, Hazel Chu, Tom Clonan, Laoise De Brún, Hugo MacNeill, Marcus Matthews, Aubrey McCarthy, John (Jack) Mulcahy, Paul Mulville, Ade Oluborode, Sadbh O’Neill, Lynn Ruane, Ossian Smyth and Katherine Zappone.

Twelve people have put their names forward for the NUI constituency: Sandra Adams, Hillary Thomas Joseph Beirne, Rónán Collins, Eva Dowling, Alice-Mary Higgins, Marie Keenan, Mairead Kenny, Dara Joseph Kilmartin, Michael McDowell, Rónán Thomas Mullen, Michael O’Doherty and Linda Mary Patricia O’Shea Farren.

Outgoing Senators on the NUI Panel are Independents Rónán Mullen, Michael McDowell and Alice-Mary Higgins, all of whom are running again.

At Trinity the outgoing senators Lynn Ruane and Tom Clonan are to contest the January election. A seat vacated by David Norris upon his retirement in January was not filled as a by-election was not held prior to the General Election last month.

The poll will close on January 29, 2025 at 11am, and the vote count will take place in the RDS, Dublin 4, following the close of polls.

The two University panels have existed since 1938 but are now set to be abolished and replaced by a new Higher Education panel from 2026 with a marginally wider franchise.

The Seanad Electoral (University Members) (Amendment) Act 2024 was recently been signed into law and creates a new six-seater Higher Education constituency for Seanad Éireann and extends voting rights to graduates of other designated institutions in addition to NUI and Trinity College, Dublin.

Under Article 18.8 of the Constitution a general election for the Seanad must take place not later than 90 days after a dissolution of the Dáil.

The Seanad is comprised of 60 members, 11 of whom are nominated by the Taoiseach. The remaining 49 seats are contested in a general election – 43 seats by way of an election for panel members and six seats by way of an election for university members.

The electorate for the 43 seats across five panels – cultural and educational (5), agricultural panel (11), labour (11), industrial and commercial (9) and administrative panel (7) – consists of members of the incoming Dáil, members of the outgoing Seanad and members of county councils and city councils.