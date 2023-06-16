Eileen Webster sings late Joe Mulheron Bloody Sunday tribute at mural unveiling

The tribute was doubly poignant as the song was written by the late civil rights campaigner and publican Joe Mulheron who died last month.

The song featured on the 1977 album ‘England’s Vietnam: Irish Songs of Resistance’.

Its lyrics:

Eileen Webster singing Bloody Sunday at the new mural on Thursday.

We demand civil rights" the marchers did say,

Ten thousand people assembled that day.

To Free Derry Corner, set out with a cheer,

The march it was peaceful, there was nothing to fear.

Then the Parachute Regiment came down the street,

Five hundred men all over six feet.

They carried machine guns and big SLRs,

Coming down William Street in their Saracen cars.

The order was given in Whitehall we know.

Open fire, kill a few, draw them out, have a go.

No fire was returned as the world knows today,

Fourteen innocent men with their lives had to pay.

At Free Derry Corner the slaughter began,

Some people fell and some people ran.

Our civil rights banner it was stained bloody red,

At the barricades there, they shot three people dead.

The wounded lay bleeding, a doctor is called,

The firing continues and another two fall.

The harvest they reaped with their bullets of lead,

Bloody Sunday in Derry and fourteen men dead.

The Widgery mockery, it was soon carried out,

Just doing their duty, well there is no doubt.

On England’s proud history a crime added yet,