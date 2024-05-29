Expressions of interest to be called for Ebrington events up to September 26
A series of public events, meanwhile, are due to take place in June to explore how best to exploit the full potential of the Ebrington site.
“Good partnership working with Derry City and Strabane District Council has supported an events programme for 2024, including linkages to citywide events and festivals.
"We really want to help promoters and local groups to be ambitious, showcase local talent and attract major artists and visitors to the region. Soon, we will be calling for expressions of interest for large-scale events up to September 2026,” Mrs. O’Neill told MLAs at the Stormont Assembly this week.
The First Minister said a number of consultation events will take place next month to gauge the views of the public.
"Ebrington is used year round by local people and groups for community, sporting and charity events, large and small. We really want to support that also.
"Building on views expressed by political, community and business representatives during our recent engagement work, a series of public events will now take place in June to explore better ways of working together that will realise the full potential of the Ebrington site,” she stated.
Mrs. O’Neill was responding to a question from her party colleague, the Foyle MLA Pádraig Delargy who asked what actions were being taking to promote Ebrington Square as an event venue.
“Ebrington has been transformed. Future developments, such as a new museum for Derry, will strengthen its economic, social, tourism and cultural impact and value to the city and the north-west.”
"That potential will be enhanced by an inclusive and ambitious approach to creative and cultural events at Ebrington.
"Next month, the YES Festival will feature the creative work of women from 18 European cities and renowned female artists. Support from the Executive Office is enabling a major outdoor art installation and community activities on the square that will showcase the diverse creative opportunities for the site,” declared the First Minister.
