Expressions of interest to be called for Ebrington events up to September 26

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Expressions of interest for large scale events at Ebrington Square up until September 2026 will be called in the near future, First Minister Michelle O’Neill has said.

A series of public events, meanwhile, are due to take place in June to explore how best to exploit the full potential of the Ebrington site.

“Good partnership working with Derry City and Strabane District Council has supported an events programme for 2024, including linkages to citywide events and festivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We really want to help promoters and local groups to be ambitious, showcase local talent and attract major artists and visitors to the region. Soon, we will be calling for expressions of interest for large-scale events up to September 2026,” Mrs. O’Neill told MLAs at the Stormont Assembly this week.

One Big Weekend at Ebrington in 2013.

The First Minister said a number of consultation events will take place next month to gauge the views of the public.

"Ebrington is used year round by local people and groups for community, sporting and charity events, large and small. We really want to support that also.

"Building on views expressed by political, community and business representatives during our recent engagement work, a series of public events will now take place in June to explore better ways of working together that will realise the full potential of the Ebrington site,” she stated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs. O’Neill was responding to a question from her party colleague, the Foyle MLA Pádraig Delargy who asked what actions were being taking to promote Ebrington Square as an event venue.

Little Amal making her way from Ebrington across the Peace Bridge recently.

“Ebrington has been transformed. Future developments, such as a new museum for Derry, will strengthen its economic, social, tourism and cultural impact and value to the city and the north-west.”

"That potential will be enhanced by an inclusive and ambitious approach to creative and cultural events at Ebrington.