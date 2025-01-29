Family of Kielan Mooney say Brian Tierney was unaware of pending criminal charges when asked for character reference

Councillor Brian Tierney

The family of Kielan Mooney have said Brian Tierney was not told about ‘a pending criminal charge’ or ‘the seriousness of those charges’ when he was asked for a character reference for the former soldier who was subsequently convicted of rape.

Mooney’s family issued a statement on the matter on Wednesday after the Derry politician apologised for providing a reference for the 30-year-old from Galliagh and stepped down as an SDLP councillor on Monday.

"We wish to put on record some important information in relation to media comment concerning the court case and conviction of our family member - in particular in relation to a character reference provided by Councillor Brian Tierney.

"As a family we believe it is important to confirm and clarify the full circumstances in which Councillor Tierney provided this reference.

"Councillor Tierney provided a character reference at the request of our family – he wasn’t told that it related to a pending criminal charge and wasn’t told about the seriousness of those charges.

"The truth is that Councillor Brian Tierney was misled into giving this character reference – and we fully apologise to him and his family,” the statement reads.

Last week it was confirmed Colr. Tierney had provided a reference for Mooney, from Bloomfield Park, prior to the ex-soldier’s conviction for rape.

On Monday he said: “After reflecting on the situation over the past few days I have made the very difficult decision to step aside as an SDLP councillor.

"Although the situation was misrepresented to me, I deeply regret the harm caused to the victim and everyone else affected in my giving of a character reference.”

In their statement issued this week the Mooney family said: "As has already been stated publicly, once Councillor Tierney was eventually made aware of the seriousness of the criminal charges in this case, he withdrew the character reference.

"We accept full responsibility and apologise for our part in asking for a character reference without Councillor Tierney being aware of the full facts and the full information. We deeply regret this and regret the impact this decision has had."

Mooney was jailed last week for eight and a half years for raping a fellow member of the Irish Defence Forces in a Dublin hotel in 2021.