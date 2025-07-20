Féile to host Derry premiere of new award-winning Gerry Adams film

By Brendan McDaid
Published 20th Jul 2025, 08:25 BST
Féile Derry will host the Derry premiere of Gerry Adams: A Ballymurphy Man, a new documentary by filmmaker Trisha Ziff.

The film, which had its world premiere at the Galway Film Fleadh last week, picked up the award for Best International Documentary at the festival.

Directed by Trisha Ziff and produced by Ross McDonnell, the feature-length film reflects on Adams’ 60 years of activism.

It charts his experiences from growing up in Ballymurphy in West Belfast, to being a prisoner, a peace negotiator and political leader.

Gerry Adams: A Ballymurphy Man.placeholder image
Gerry Adams: A Ballymurphy Man.

Interwoven with Adams’ own words and archive imagery, the film “offers unique insight into one of the most recognisable figures in Irish political life over the last five decades”.

The Derry screening will take place on Wednesday, August 13 at 8pm in Brunswick Moviebowl. All proceeds from tickets sold for the Derry premiere will be donated to Palestinian charities.

Tickets are available via Brunswick Moviebowl at https://www.brunswickmoviebowl.com/

You can find more information on booking at https://brunswickmoviebowl.admit-one.eu/details/?eventCode=100540

