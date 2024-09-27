‘Fibre broadband roll-out has completely left Donegal behind’ says Pringle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thomas Pringle has claimed ‘fibre broadband roll-out has completely left Donegal behind’.

The Donegal TD made the claim during a debate on the Finance (Provision of Access to Cash Infrastructure) Bill 2024, which aims to ensure cash remains accessible to citizens into the future.

Deputy Pringle observed that online cashless systems depended on reliable broadband access and claimed this did not always prevail in Donegal.

“Buying tickets online not only forces people to have bank accounts, they must also have access to those accounts and the digital literacy to be able to navigate accessing and paying for tickets.

"They must also have computer and Internet access. This is particularly difficult for older people but also for those of us who live in rural Ireland and have very weak broadband connections.

"I have said many times before - I will keep saying it until the cows come home - that parts of Donegal still do not have access to fibre broadband connections.

"The Government and the Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Deputy Eamon Ryan, would like us to forget that fact, but fibre broadband roll-out has completely left Donegal behind,” said Deputy Pringle.

The Donegal TD said he supported the ‘access to cash’ legislation.

“The reality is that cash is legal tender. People have to use it and they should be facilitated to use it. It is fair enough if we want a cashless society, but we must work towards having both together until we get to the point where people want it. People want cash, and they should be able to use it,” he said.