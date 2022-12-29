News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Gerry Adams recalls John Hume being ‘pilloried, vilified and condemned’ for talking to Sinn Féin

Gerry Adams has spoken of how John Hume was ‘pilloried, vilified and condemned’ by the British government and most political parties and large sections of the media in Ireland for talking to Sinn Féin as the peace process developed in the late 1980s.

By Kevin Mullan
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Dec 2022, 5:18pm

Mr. Adams said the former SDLP leader refused to bow to pressure from the establishment and managed to pave the way for peace.

The erstwhile Sinn Féin President made the remarks at the Joint Committee on the Implementation of the Good Friday Agreement just before Christmas.

Hide Ad

“A key part of our focus...was about turning the governments away from [the] disastrous, undemocratic and deeply flawed policy of refusing to talk to Sinn Féin.

Gerry Adams, Albert Reynolds and John Hume.
Most Popular

"Sinn Féin argued in ‘A Scenario for Peace’ in 1987, in our talks with the SDLP in 1988, in ‘Towards a Lasting Peace in Ireland’ in 1992, in my joint statements with John Hume, and in the Hume-Adams agreement that inclusive dialogue was essential for building peace.

Read More
Gerry Adams says contribution of woman from unionist background to Derry unity d...
Hide Ad

"John Hume was pilloried, vilified and condemned by governments, most of the political parties and by large sections of the media here for daring to talk to me. Thankfully, he refused to give in and succumb to that pressure. Imagine where would we all be today if these folks had had their way,” said Mr. Adams.

The revelation that talks were ongoing between Mr. Hume and Mr. Adams met with a largely negative reaction. recalled Mr. Adams.

Hide Ad

“It generated enormous public attention when it came into the public view accidentally. Most of the attention was negative, as the establishment in Britain and Ireland pushed back against any new approach,” said the senior republican.

Adams recalls Martin McGuinness' 'confidence in his Irishness' in arguing for respect for unionist traditions