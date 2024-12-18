Gregory Campbell concerned conversion therapy ban could restrict ‘mature adults’ discussing ‘gender issues’
The DUP MP was speaking in the British House of Commons when the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Equalities Nia Griffiths was asked about the controversial practice on Wednesday.
“In rolling out any legislation will the minister ensure that mature adults who want to take part of their own volition in faith-based settings to discuss gender issues will not be restricted or inhibited from so doing?” asked the East Derry MP.
Ms. Griffiths replied: “I can assure the Honourable Gentleman that we are looking very carefully at how to describe the sorts of behaviour that would not be criminalised by the ban.”
Remarking on the government’s plan to introduce a ban, the minister said: “Conversion practices are abuse. They have no place in society and must be stopped. The Conservatives-promised to ban conversion practice six years ago and failed to deliver.”
She added: “We are getting on with the job and working hard on legislation to deliver a trans-inclusive ban that offers protection from these harmful practices whilst also preserving the freedom for individuals to explore their identity and respecting the important roles of those supporting them.”
Campaigners have long been campaigning for a ban on therapies that claim to seek to change someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity.
Last year Mr. Campbell claimed a ban on conversion therapy could restrict or prevent Christians discussing sexual matters in a church or faith setting.
