Hilary Benn vows to retain and strengthen legacy act information recovery body and address independence concerns

Hilary Benn has again insisted he will retain the Independent Commission on Reconciliation and Information Recovery, address concerns about its independence, strengthen its powers and ensure it can cooperate effectively with the Gardaí.

The British Secretary of State, speaking at the annual British-Irish Association Conference in Oxfordshire, again confirmed that the British Government will scrap the NI Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023 but keep the ICRIR – an information retrieval body set up under the legislation.

"That body, which is being ably led by Sir Declan Morgan, was deemed by the court to be capable of conducting human rights compliant investigations. It was an important – and often overlooked – finding.

“But I believe that measures to strengthen the Commission...are also necessary, and I am committed to working with you on this.

Families of victims of the Troubles at a protest against the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill, at Guildhall Square prior to it becoming law.

“Because there is more we can do to address concerns about the Commission’s independence. To strengthen its powers. And to ensure there is the capacity for effective cooperation with the Gardaí over investigations.

“This is the work we have now begun – but its success in the end, all of this legislation will be judged by those families many of us have met, who have waited so long for answers,” he said.

Mr. Benn said the Government was undertaking a consultation with victims and survivors, political parties, the Irish Government, British Army veterans and others to find a practical way forward that can command ‘the broadest support across communities in Northern Ireland and beyond’.

“I recognise, I am not naïve, that this process will involve difficult conversations, and many stakeholders do, and will hold different views about the best way forward.

“But it is also clear that a resolution to addressing the legacy of Northern Ireland’s painful past will not be reached without a willingness, by all, to listen, to understand the perspectives of others, and in the spirit of Mo Mowlam’s wise words to compromise.

“I also want to acknowledge the dedicated service of the vast majority of police officers, members of the armed forces, and the security services who did so much during the Troubles to keep people in Northern Ireland safe.

"Also the work of the Police Service of Northern Ireland for their continuing efforts to do the same for communities right across Northern Ireland,” he declared.