Tánaiste and Minister of Defence Micheál Martin surprised at ‘herd-like’ response to Russian spy claims

Micheál Martin has expressed surprise at the ‘herd-like’ response to claims a Russian spy is operating in the Oireachtas, claiming he has never been briefed around any suspicions as either Taoiseach, Tánaiste or Minister of Defence.

Aontú leader Peadar Tóibin raised the allegations in the Dáil on Thursday.

"Very serious allegations have been made against a Member of the Oireachtas, including that he or she is being used as an intelligence asset by the Russian Government.

"That any Oireachtas Member elected to represent the interests of the Irish people would allow himself or herself to be manipulated to work in the interests of a foreign government is scandalous. It is actually treacherous,” he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a press conference on the second day of the G8 summit venue of Lough Erne on June 18, 2013 in Enniskillen. (Photo by Matt Dunham - WPA Pool /Getty Images)

The claims were made in an article in a Sunday newspaper last weekend. The paper said it was not naming the alleged agent for legal reasons and referred to the politician as ‘cobalt’.

Addressing the claims on Thursday the Tánaiste said: “I will make an important point and statement. When I was Taoiseach on the dates concerning the allegations against this individual, I received security briefings but I was never told and never briefed that there was a spy in the Oireachtas, which to all intents and purposes is what the article in The Sunday Times asserted.

"I am very surprised at the degree to which everybody, herd-like, has grabbed onto the story and said, ‘This is it; who is the person?’. I am absolutely amazed.”

Earlier in the week Senators, referring to the claims, jokingly denied they were the alleged spy at the centre of the controversy.

On Wednesday Fianna Fáil’s Timmy Dooley said: “I suggest because some rumours are circulating that Members of the Upper House have been involved with Russia and that there may or may not be a spy in our midst...in order to avoid any potential stain on this House I suggest that Members would voluntarily make a statement that they are not the subject of any investigation or that they have never been in the clutches of Russia. Before I sit down, I declare that I am not such a person. I hope everybody will use the opportunity to declare that they are not a Russian spy.”

Cathaoirleach Jerry Buttimer said: “I am not one of those people either.”

And Fine Gael Senator Maria Byrne declared: “I am not one either.”

Fianna Fáil Senator added: “I will also say that I am not a spy. I have no doubt that Senator Dooley is not a Russian spy either. He and Deputy Cathal Crowe are spending so much time keeping an eye on each other the Russians would not be up to them.”

In the Dáil the following day Deputy Tóibin took umbrage with the jocular tone displayed in the upper house.

“We have a common travel area with Britain. We are the location for a high concentration of tech companies. We have underwater transatlantic cables off the coast above which two Russian ships parked recently.

"In 2021, we were hit by a cyberattack that cost €100 million, which could top out at €650 million. We have Defence Forces that are weakening in numbers by the year.

"When the Seanad discussed this issue yesterday, Members of the Seanad sniggered like giddy children. It looked like an episode of ‘Killinaskully’, to be honest. Is this a laughing matter in reality?

"The Tánaiste is the Minister for Defence. He receives national security briefings. He knows who the individual is. What will he do to ensure that this person is held to account?” he asked.

Deputy Martin said: “I do not know who the individual is.”

He went on to state: “There is a more fundamental question to be asked, which I will ask as Minister for Defence. As Minister for Defence, I have never received a security briefing stating there is a spy in the Oireachtas.

"There may be or there may not be, but I have never been briefed. There is an issue of accountability for our intelligence services because if this is true, then someone gave that information out. I do not think that is acceptable.

“There is a broader issue. Future governments and the Oireachtas at large need to be very clear-eyed about the need, in a democracy, for intelligence services to have an accountability chain and be accountable.

"I argue, and a national security strategy is being developed, we lack that at the moment. I am not comfortable with the situation pertaining to intelligence.

"It is very important that we have intelligence in respect of the external dimension. Our Defence Forces do a very good and necessary job for the protection of our country.

"I have real concerns about how all of this has emerged into the public arena. I am somewhat surprised that politically it has all been in one direction and not in the other.”

The report at the weekend claimed the agent was a ‘sitting member’ of the Oireachtas, suggesting the person alluded to was either a member of Dáil Éireann or Seanad Éireann.

The issue was first raised in the Dáil by Labour TD Duncan Smith: “Revelations published on the front page of The Sunday Times that a Member of the Oireachtas has been recruited by Russian intelligence have been scoffed at, laughed at and dismissed by many since, but this is a matter of the utmost importance and seriousness.

"I have not seen anything, either internally from the Oireachtas or politically, in terms of how we are actually going to counter and deal with this.

"I would like to hear something either from the Ceann Comhairle or the Taoiseach as to how we are going to manage and deal with this in our own House.”