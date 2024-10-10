Invest NI’s Steve Harper says Derry-Strabane enjoyed 33% hike in exports to EU due to dual market advantage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derry and Strabane recently reported the highest growth in exports to the European Union in the North at 33 per cent, a senior Invest NI director has said.

Steve Harper, executive director of Invest NI’s international business group, said that while the North was still in the early days of the post-Brexit era there were indications dual market access was already yielding dividends.

“There are signs that NI is faring better than other parts of the UK in terms of manufacturing exports to the EU. Between 2022 and 2023, Northern Ireland saw an increase in its manufacturing exports to the EU of 14 per cent.

“By contrast, exports from Wales largely flatlined, those from England declined by 4 per cent and Scottish exports were down by 11 per cent,” he told the Oireachtas Joint Committee on European Union Affairs on Wednesday.

Steve Harper, executive director of Invest NI’s international business group.

Mr. Harper, who is responsible for exports, inward investment and skills, said Derry and Strabane enjoyed a large spike in exports two years ago.

"Growth in exports to the EU has been across almost all parts of Northern Ireland, with Derry and Strabane achieving the highest growth at nearly 33 per cent in 2022.

“This reflects the importance of the regions in driving Northern Ireland’s economic growth and how they have a pivotal role in driving regional economic growth.

“Furthermore, companies are diversifying where they export to, with a number of non-traditional export markets in the EU seeing an uplift in products sourced from Northern Ireland.

"In particular, Denmark, Poland, Portugal and Bulgaria have seen impressive growth as export destinations for Northern Ireland goods and services,” said the Invest NI director.

Mr. Harper told the committee he believes there is room for even further growth as not all companies are fully aware of the advantages they enjoy.

“There is anecdotal evidence that some EU businesses may have a limited awareness of the Northern Ireland protocol and Windsor Framework and how this relates to trade between both regions.

"I believe there are missed opportunities by both Northern Ireland and EU businesses as a result of this. There is also some anecdotal evidence that Northern Ireland businesses may not be fully aware of the competitive advantage they may have over GB and EU-based competitors servicing these markets,” he declared.