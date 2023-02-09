John Major doesn’t watch Derry Girls but approves of its peace message
John Major doesn’t watch ‘Derry Girls’ but thinks its peace message is something worth reminding a younger generation of.
The former British Prime Minister was asked about the hit Lisa McGee-penned sitcom at the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee this week.
Simon Hoare, the chair of the committee, quizzed him about the Channel 4 comedy which features a group of school girls growing up in Derry in the 1990s.
It is not the first time Mr. Hoare has mentioned the TV series in Westminster.
"I do not know if you have watched the TV series Derry Girls?’,” asked the North Dorset MP.
The former Conservative Prime Minister, who held office in the 1990s while behind-the-scenes peace talks were ongoing, replied: “I’m afraid not.”
Mr. Hoare explained: “It is about a group of teenagers in Northern Ireland during the period leading up to the referendum on the Good Friday agreement.
"There is a wonderful montage that juxtaposes the hope of referendum day with the bloody horror of before – the disruption, the economic inactivity and everything that you have spoken about.”
The NIAC chair suggested the sitcom reminded people of the ‘precious prize that the peace represents’.
Mr. Major said: I think it is worth reminding people of it. The older generation will not really need any reminding. One hopes that they will pass that on to the younger generation. It is not surprising.
"Once something happens, people tend to take it for granted; that is a natural human reaction to almost everything.”