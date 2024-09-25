Journalist and author Gary Younge to take part in Think Left conference in Derry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Journalist and author Gary Younge is to take part in the Think Left conference in St. Columb’s Hall next month.

Mr. Younge will be in the city on October 4, 2024, as part of the weekend of discussions time to coincide with the anniversary of the October 5, 1968, civil rights march.

The organisers stated: “Regarded as one of the finest journalists of his generation, Younge, has extensively covered topics related to race, empire, and the far right.

"His work, including his tenure as editor-at-large for The Guardian and his insightful columns, has shed light on the complexities of racial dynamics and the enduring impacts of imperialism.

"Younge’s recent book, ‘Dispatches From The Diaspora: From Nelson Mandela to Black Lives Matter’, delves into the lived experiences of Black communities and the pervasive nature of racism in contemporary society.”

During the event Younge will be interviewed by local anti-racism activist Davy McAuley with the conversation set to ‘explore the intersections of race, history, and activism, providing a platform for critical reflection and dialogue’.

"There will be a focus on the racial dynamics at play in the US election, the rise of the far-right in Britain and what can be expected from Starmer's new Labour government.

"Younge will be happy to take questions from the audience giving Derry people an unmissable opportunity to engage with such a prominent journalist and thinker,” the organisers said.

The meeting will take place on the first evening of Think Left - Friday, October 4, 8pm in St. Columb's Hall.

Think Left is free to attend and can be registered for here: https://bit.ly/thinkleftderry