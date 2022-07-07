Shailesh Vara appointed Secretary of State for the north

The North West Cambridgeshire MP replaces Brandon Lewis who resigned this morning.
Mr. Vara formerly served as a junior minister in a number of departments under former British Prime Ministers David Cameron and Theresa May.
He was a Northern Ireland Minister in 2018 but resigned in protest at Theresa May's proposed Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.
In his resignation letter then, he stated: "Northern Ireland in the meantime will be subject to a different relationship with the EU from the rest of the UK and whilst I agree there should be no hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland, the economic and constitutional integrity of the United Kingdom must be respected.
"With respect Prime Minister, this Agreement does not provide for the the United Kingdom being a sovereign, independent country leaving the shackles of the EU, however it is worded."