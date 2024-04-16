Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly outlined the increased cost and longer timeframe in the Assembly.

"The project, which is being delivered by the Executive Office's Urban Villages initiative in conjunction with Apex Housing Association and Meenan Square Developments Ltd, will see the construction of a mixed-use development comprising housing, a community hub and essential local amenities.

"The project will be subject to a formal planning application in summer 2024. Work is anticipated to commence on site by late 2025, subject to planning approval,” she said.

The Meenan Square site.

Last month The Executive Office was still referring to Spring 2025 as the expected start date for work on the derelict site in the heart of the Bogside.

SDLP MLA Sinéad McLaughlin described the site as an ‘eyesore’ and referred to the ‘frustration’ of residents.

"This project is a really long-running saga, and the length of time that it is taking to progress it is deeply frustrating. Residents in the Bogside area are losing patience, as it is a complete and utter eyesore.

"How confident is the deputy First Minister that the people of Derry will see this redevelopment take place at pace? What is the completion date?” she asked.

Mrs. Little-Pengelly replied: “As the Member will be aware, the first phase of Urban Villages is now coming to an end, including a number of the revenue resource projects.

"There have been challenges in relation to some of the capital proposals, and this is one of those. Some of those challenges, as we know, can be unexpected.

"There can be significant barriers to progressing projects in the timescales that were originally set out, and that was certainly the case here. I welcome the fact that we were able to purchase the site in accordance with the Land and Property Services valuation.

"That purchase will enable work to progress at pace. The First Minister and I are very focused on the issue. We will be asking for regular updates to ensure that the project happens as quickly as possible, particularly as we are moving towards phase 2 of Urban Villages.”

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson asked the Deputy First Minister when a community consultation on Meenan Square will take place.

The minister said a community consultation is due to take place imminently.

"The project will be subject to a community consultation in spring 2024. There will be a 12-week statutory standstill period on the designs to allow for community feedback.

"That is quite a lengthy period, but we want to ensure that the local community has maximum buy-in and that it has an opportunity to look at the proposals and is content with them.

"Importantly, if those proposals are not going to work for the local community, we will take them away, genuinely listen to the issues that have been raised and amend them before substantive work commences.