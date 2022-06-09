Micheál Martin hails 'political giant' John Hume as 'passionate supporter of EU'

He said: "John Hume was a political giant. A proud Irish nationalist and democrat, he dedicated his life to the cause of serving his people and persuading the minority to abandon violence and join in democratic politics.

"John was passionate about his country’s future – and that is why he was also a passionate supporter of the European Union.

"John had the vision to see the narrative of Ireland’s path to peace in the wider narrative of peace in Europe – a peace built on respect for political and cultural diversity cemented with economic inter-dependence."

Euro Parliament president Roberta Metsola and Taoiseach Micheál Martin unveil the sculpture of John Hume in Strasbourg. DAINA LE LARDIC/EUROPEAN UNION

Mr. Martin told MEPs that any move by the British Government to renege on the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement and Irish Protocol it negotiated, agreed and signed with the EU 'would mark a historic low-point signalling a disregard for essential principles of laws which are the foundation of international relations'.

He pointed out that 'without a spirit of partnership, there would have been no peace process'.

The Taoiseach also referred to how the late John Hume 'overcame opposition from both extremes to chart a peaceful way forward for Ireland'.

"His integrity and bravery shone through. With another courageous politician, David Trimble, he was awarded the Nobel prize for an unwavering commitment to peace.

"He won every election he stood in and served in this Parliament for 25 years.