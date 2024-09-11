MLAs welcome Magee Taskforce interim report and call for progress on ‘asks’ aimed at boosting students to 10,000

Local MLAs have welcomed the publication of the Magee Taskforce’s interim report and called for the implementation of its key ‘asks’ aimed at boosting student numbers in Derry to 10,000 by 2032.

Speaking after its publication on Wednesday Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy said: “This marks yet more progress towards the expansion of Magee, and we must see work beginning immediately to push forward the proposals in this document and a clear action plan to deliver on them.

“Delivering 10,000 students at Magee remains a key priority for the Executive, and for the Economy Minister who has a clear focus on achieving a first-class university in Derry.

“It is important that we work together across the city – the university, political leaders, the council, local businesses and others to deliver it quickly.

Economy Minister Conor Murphy with, from left, Magee Taskforce Chair, Stephen Kelly Magee Taskforce Vice Chair Nicola Skelly and Ulster University Vice-Chancellor Professor Paul Bartholomew.

“We have a huge opportunity to develop our campus and further establish Derry and the wider north west as a vibrant place to live and study. Let’s seize it.”

SDLP Opposition Economy Spokesperson Sinéad McLaughlin said that the first report of the Magee taskforce presents a clear challenge that the Minister must now answer.

She said: “The findings of the Magee Taskforce report present a very clear set of asks to the Economy Minister and the wider Executive.

"As the taskforce continues its work, it is now incumbent on the Minister to go to his Executive colleagues, answer those requests and finally get serious about expanding university provision in Derry.

"It’s more important than ever that we see a focus on getting Magee to 10,000 students at a minimum, particularly after the disappointing language in the Programme for Government.

“We have been waiting sixty years for a properly resourced university to be delivered. It should have been delivered long before now. The people of our city and region are not prepared to wait any longer, nor should they be expected to.

"Minister Murphy similarly does not need to wait for the next phase of the taskforce’s work before getting on with the job at hand and responding to the gauntlet that the taskforce has laid down on this issue."