Moving Hearts saxophonist Keith Donald to take part in Derry event in solidarity with Gaza

A group of writers, musicians and theatre makers are to mark International Human Rights Day on December 10 with an event in solidarity with the people of Gaza.

‘Gaza - In the Light of Human Rights’ will include a play-reading, music and poetry.

Patricia Byrne, Artistic Director of Sole Purpose Productions, said: “We are delighted to be joined by ace saxophonist Keith Donald, best known for his work with Irish super-group Moving Hearts.

"This is a very rare opportunity to hear this master musician play some of his work in the North West. We will also present a rehearsed reading of The Revolution’s Promise by The Freedom Theatre, who are based in Jenin Refugee Camp, Palestine.

Saxophonist Keith Donald, best known for his work with Irish super-group Moving Hearts, will take part in a Gaza solidarity event in December.

"We have a long association with them as we presented a reading of the play in February 2022 with local actors for the Sole Purpose 25 Years Festival of Theatre for Social Change.”

Poet and dramatist Damian Gorman, who wrote Hume-Beyond Belief, is among those organising the event.

Damian said: “I worked with young Palestinians and Israelis over 10 years. On October 7, and on every atrocious day since, my heart has been broken. But what use is my broken heart to anyone? I will be contributing my poem STOP at the event – a ceasefire call with all the urgency and feeling I can muster.”

Novelist and dramatist Dave Duggan said: “I worked with Israeli and Palestinian theatre makers in Haifa and Acre in 2008.

"Their situation was bad then and watching it become grimmer over the years has been awful. The situation in Gaza today is horrific.

"A small response from artists and others, calling for a ceasefire, will hearten people in Palestine and Israel, while the solidarity and financial contributions will also be very welcome in Gaza.

"Our contacts in Palestine and Israel tell us there is considerable opposition to the response to the Hamas atrocity in early October.”

All proceeds will be forwarded to Medical Aid for Palestinians. One of the reputed origins of the word gauze – the fabric used in healing – is ghazza, because of the great skill of the weavers from the Gaza region.