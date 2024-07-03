Murphy announces funding for 500 student places at Ulster University’s Magee College campus in Derry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Economy Minister Conor Murphy has announced funding for an increase of 500 student places at Magee.

He made the commitment at Stormont on Tuesday.

“I am announcing that I am making funding available for an initial increase of around 500 undergraduate students at Magee. That funding will support students who have already been recruited over and above the Maximum Student Number (MaSN) cap by Ulster University, as well as students who will be starting in September.

"Following discussions with the Department of Health, 30 of those additional places will be for allied health professionals, which will help to address the crisis facing our health service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Magee College

"That announcement is only the start. The independent Magee task force will produce an action plan to deliver 10,000 student places. Working together, we will deliver this commitment as quickly as possible in a way that maximises economic and social benefits for the North West,” he said.

Mr. Murphy said he was also making funding available for extra PhD places at Magee.

"I...intend to provide, from September, additional funding for research, to include PhDs in economically relevant subjects. Queen's University Belfast will receive funding for 35 additional places, and Ulster University will receive funding for 16 additional PhDs at its Magee campus. That will cost approximately £1.3 million this year,” said Mr. Murphy.

SDLP MLA Sinéad McLaughlin welcomed the announcement of 500 undergraduate student places but said there was ‘a bit of a caveat to be applied’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You indicated that students have already been recruited and are being funded. A total of 150 were recruited from Ulster University last year, so it is really only 350 extra students this year.

"If we keep recruiting at that rate, by the year 2030, we will have only 8,000 students at Magee. The announced increase is bringing us up to only 6,000.

"We really need to heighten our ambition and bring more students into Magee at speed in order to make it a viable university for a city the size of Derry.

"What disciplines are those students coming to study? You said that there will be 30 additional places for allied health professional courses. What courses will the other 320 be studying?” she asked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr. Murphy replied: “As I said, we have been making significant progress on Magee. There is a tendency among some sectors in Derry to downplay that progress. I do not understand that. Nonetheless, we have been making significant progress.

"The 150 students who came in last year were funded at risk by Ulster University, and, to me, that demonstrates the university's commitment to growth and expansion at Magee.

“That cost has now been covered by us, and it will allow for the recruitment of 500 students in total, including those who were taken in at risk. We have to be clear about that.