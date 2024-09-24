O’Neill believes £290m City Deal combined with Magee Taskforce progress can be ‘game-changer’ for Derry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

First Minister Michelle O’Neill believes the £290m City Deal investment combined with the progression of the work of the Magee Taskforce can be a game-changer in ensuring there is ‘proper regional balance in the north-west’.

Mrs. O’Neill described the signing of the City Deal last week as a ‘huge milestone’.

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson raised the matter at Stormont on Monday asking the First Minister if she agreed the growth deal will be ‘an economic game changer for the region’.

The First Minister replied: “It was a fantastic event last week, and it was great to be there and be part of the signing of the growth deal, particularly given the negative publicity around the growth deals in the days prior to that.

City Deal partners welcome financial deal milestone for Derry and Strabane City Region City Deal.

"I was delighted and did not want the event to be overshadowed by the negativity, because we have work to do collectively to fight for the Mid South West and the Causeway Coast and Glens growth deals.

“No doubt, the £290 million investment for the Derry City and Strabane District Council growth deal marks another huge milestone for the north-west.”

Last week it was projected that over 6,000 jobs were expected to be created as a result of a £290m investment under the City Deal.

On Monday Mrs. O’Neill reiterated this hope at Stormont.

“It will be transformative in terms of job creation, infrastructure, education, tourism projects and investment in our communities, and I believe that the potential of every city, town and community across the area that it covers will mean that such huge opportunities for the north-west in general will be created.

"When you combine it with the work that is being done in the Magee task force and on regional imbalance, you can see that the deal is a game changer in the collective effort to ensure that there is proper regional balance in the north-west,” she stated.

The British Government and Executive Ministers gathered at The Guildhall last Wednesday to sign off on the financial package for the Derry and Strabane City Region City Deal, which will help unlock in excess of £290m.