Palestinian solidarity campaigners to fly kites for Palestine in Derry’s Brooke Park
All proceeds from the event, organised by the Derry branch of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC), will go towards a food drop for the besieged Gaza strip.
“In honour of Palestinian poet, academic and teacher Refaat Alareer and his message of hope for our youth Derry IPSC announces our event ‘Kites For Palestine’ on Sunday, July 28 at 1pm in Brooke Park, Derry.
"We will have some kites made ready for the kids to decorate and fly and feel free to bring your own as well. Snacks and drinks will be provided.
"This is a fundraiser for Fund a Food Drop for Gaza and Derry IPSC,” chairperson Catherine Hutton said.
Mr. Alareer was killed in an Israeli air strike in Northern Gaza on December 6.
The theme of ‘Kites For Palestine’ is inspired by the final poem he wrote before he was killed by the Israeli armed forces, ‘If I must die’.
The poem reads: ‘If I must die,
you must live
to tell my story,
to sell my things
to buy a piece of cloth
and some strings,
(make it white with a long tail)
so that a child, somewhere in Gaza
while looking heaven in the eye
awaiting his dad who left in a blaze—
and bid no one farewell
not even to his flesh
not even to himself—
sees the kite, my kite you made,
flying up above
and thinks for a moment an angel is there
bringing back love
If I must die
let it bring hope
let it be a tale.’
As of this Wednesday of this week 39,145 Palestinians have been killed since Israel launched its siege and bombardment of Gaza last year, according to the Gazan Ministry of Health.
The United Nations estimates 1.9m people – 90 per cent of the population of Gaza – have been internally displaced.
The UN also estimates that at least 1,300 Israelis were killed and 3,200 injured in the Hamas-led attacks on the kibbutzim on Israel’s border with Gaza on October 7, 2023.
