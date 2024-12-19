Pearse Doherty’s nomination of Mary Lou McDonald splits Donegal TDs by 3 to 2

Donegal TD Pearse Doherty’s nomination of Mary Lou McDonald was overwhelmingly defeated as the 34th Dáil convened for the first time on December 18.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Making the nomination the Sinn Féin finance spokesperson said Ms. McDonald was ‘a leader who is rooted in the Irish republican principles of fairness, equality, economic justice and unity of our country’.

"The Government an Teachta McDonald would lead would be a Government of change, a new Government that would end the housing crisis and make housing affordable for working people, a Government that would transform our health services and end the wait for treatment, one that would introduce affordable childcare for families, ensure a better, fairer deal for ordinary workers and ensure that our young people can build a future and a life here in Ireland,” said Deputy Doherty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, who is poised to assume the office of Taoiseach again once a new government is eventually formed, accused Sinn Féin of cynicism.

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald Photo: Kirth Ferris/Pacemaker Press

“In respect of the motion and nomination before us, one of the things that most encourages cynicism about politics is when our time is wasted on empty gestures and grandstanding.

"There is no better way to describe the decision by Sinn Féin to propose its leader for the position of Taoiseach today. I think we all know that no one has the support yet to be elected as Taoiseach today.

"There is no new Government available yet. Not one Deputy will change his or her mind based on a vote being called today,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour leader Ivan Bacik said: “Whoever is ultimately elected Taoiseach, and there may indeed be no successful election today notwithstanding the motion from Sinn Féin, all of our energies must be focused on delivering the change our communities need. I thank all those who put their trust and faith in the Labour Party and our elected Deputies to bring about that change.”

People Before Profit-Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger said: “I want to make the point that I will be abstaining on that nomination simply because we do not have a real prospect of an alternative government.”

However, Richard Boyd-Barrett, who sits in the same left-wing bloc, declared: “People Before Profit will be supporting the nomination of Deputy Mary Lou McDonald, not because we agree with Sinn Féin - we disagree with it on many things, not least its refusal to rule out coalition with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael - but because we believe parties on the left have an obligation to end 100 years of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael and put together the first left-wing government this State has ever seen.”

When the nomination was put to a vote Mr. Doherty and Pádraig MacLochlainn were joined by newly-elected 100% Redress TD Charles Ward in backing Ms. McDonald.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People Before Profit’s Richard Boyd-Barrett and Paul Murphy and left-wing independents Catherine Connolly (Galway West) and Séamus Healy (Tipperary South) also supported the nomination boosting the support of Sinn Féin deputies by five to 44.

Donegal’s Fianna Fáil TDs Charlie McConalogue and Pat ‘The Cope’ Gallagher were among 110 TDs, including party colleagues, Fine Gael members, Labour members, Roderic O’Gorman of the Green Party and most independents who defeated the nomination; the Social Democrats, Aontú, PBP-Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger and Independent Mattie McGrath abstained.