‘People’s Panel’ innovative democracy event returns to St. Columb’s Hall

This year’s initiative, organised by peacebuilding charity Co-operation Ireland, is specifically designed with a focus to empower, and engage young people aged 16-28 but is open to all age groups.

The goal is to provide them with a platform to amplify their voices so that any programmes developed will be informed by the people they impact.

Households across the Derry City & Strabane District Council area will be receiving invitations in the post asking them to take part; 50 residents will be selected through a process known as ‘civic lottery’ and offered a place on the People’s Panel.

Members of a previous People's Panel

If selected, participants will receive a voucher in the amount of £120 in addition to any other costs reimbursed.

Ireland Twiggs from Co-operation Ireland said: "Voice Matters is a really exciting program in which citizens can be directly involved with decision making - producing recommendations that go directly to the council and other relevant organisations. If you receive an invitation, be sure to register and get involved!’’

The Panel will be reflective of the population of various areas in the city, according to gender, age, ethnicity, and socio-economic background.

It will meet in St. Columb’s Hall for three days over the course of two weekends. The first event will be held on Saturday and Sunday April 20-21, with the second on Saturday May 4.

In 2022 the programme explored Mental Health, with a report published of the panel’s recommendations and given to the Western Trust.

In 2023, the topic was on increasing participatory decision-making with a report also published alongside the panel's recommendations and delivered to Derry City & Strabane District Council.

Co-operation Ireland is an all-island peace-building organisation that works ‘to build a shared and cohesive society by addressing legacy issues of the conflict and collaboration between people from different backgrounds across these islands’.

