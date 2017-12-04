Search

POLL: Would you support special status for North post-Brexit?

Would you support special status for the North?

It's believed the E.U. and both British and Irish governments has agreed on a way forward on the issue of an Irish border post-Brexit.

We want you to tell us if you would support a deal that could see the North of Ireland remaining within the single market with the E.U.

