The £12m Meenan Square development is slated for completion by the end of 2026, the First Minister and Deputy First Minister have indicated.

"The project will be subject to a formal planning application in the Summer of 2024, and subject to planning approval and turnaround times, work is anticipated to commence on site by late Spring 2025. Construction is currently projected to complete by the end of 2026,” First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly stated in response to an Assembly Question from Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy.

Mr. Delargy asked the ministers for an update on progress on the mixed use development at the derelict Meenan Square site in the heart of the Bogside.

Work is expected to commence in the spring of 2025 subject to planning approval.

MLA Pádraig Delargy with councillors Aisling Hutton and Patricia Logue at Meenan Square.

The ministers stated: “Apex Housing Association, funded by the Executive Office, purchased the majority of the site for the Meenan Square Redevelopment project from the private sector landowner Westco Developments in March 2023.

"The project, delivered by the Executive Office’s Urban Villages Initiative in conjunction with Apex Housing Association and Meenan Square Developments Ltd., will see the construction of a mixed-use development comprising housing, community hub, and essential local amenities.

"A full public consultation is due to commence shortly, which will give the local community the opportunity to view and share their views on the planning designs.”

