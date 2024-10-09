Salaries from 270 new jobs at Lisahally will give people more money to spend in Derry, say MLAs
Communities Minister Gordon Lyons announced on Tuesday that his department had reached agreement to expand the services it delivers in Great Britain on behalf of the Department for Work and Pensions.
"I am delighted to announce 1,000 new jobs that will bring a massive boost to the local economy. They are a testament to the quality of service being delivered by my Department,” he said.
Mr. Lyons said he was committed to greater regional balance and that 40 per cent of the new jobs will be located outside Belfast.
"In Belfast, there will be 595 additional jobs; in Londonderry, an additional 270; in Ballymena, 116; and in Ballykelly, 27,” he declared.
DUP MLA Gary Middleton said: “This is a hugely significant announcement for Londonderry and the North West region.
"It is not just the creation of 270 new jobs at Lisahally, but an investment in our area through additional salaries and a boost to our local economy. It will see the total number of jobs at Lisahally rise to 800 in total.”
SDLP MLA Mr Durkan said: “This jobs announcement is welcome, particularly for the areas outside Belfast that so often struggle to get investment of this nature. I know that in Derry these jobs will make a significant difference to our local economy, providing good jobs, and giving people more money to spend in local businesses.”
