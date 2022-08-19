Shailesh Vara impressed with Derry's 'vibrant culture and fascinating history'

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr. Vara engaged with a range of community groups including the Holywell DiverseCity Community Partnership and Greater Shantallow Area Partnership, visited the Playhouse and spoke to the Theatre of Witness, Troubles-testimony organisation, and stopped at The Siege Museum before viewing the city’s historic walls.

He said: “It was a pleasure to visit Derry-Londonderry for the first time today, and to see the city’s vibrant culture and fascinating history first-hand. I appreciated the opportunity to meet a variety of local groups and learn about how they have supported the regeneration of the city and built strong relationships within and between its communities.

"I heard about the challenges faced by local communities, and highlighted the UK Government’s commitment to easing the pressures on Northern Ireland’s household budgets.

Shailesh Vara with Roisin McLaughlin, manager of North West Community Network, during his visit to Derry.

"I would like to extend my thanks to the organisations who warmly welcomed me today, including Holywell DiverseCity Community Partnership, Greater Shantallow Area Partnership, Derry Playhouse and The Siege Museum.”

Roisin McLaughlin, Manager of North West Community Network, said: “We were delighted to welcome the Secretary of State, Shailesh Vara, to the Holywell DiverseCity Community Partnership today to meet a number of community groups active in the North West. We were able to highlight the considerable contribution of community and voluntary sector organisations to the city’s regeneration and community development over the years.

“We also discussed the challenges many in the local community currently face, as well as our concerns with regard to our non-functioning NI Executive and the NI Legacy Bill. We also shared our views on how the UK Government could contribute to improving opportunities in the North West.”

Shailesh Vara during a tour of the city's historic walls with Odhran Dunne, chief executive at Visit Derry.

Kevin Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of the Playhouse Derry, said: “It was fantastic to have the Secretary of State visit the Playhouse today to discuss our contribution to the local theatre and arts sector in the North West, as well as the work we do making peaceful change and empowering young people.

“I was particularly grateful for the time the Secretary of State took to hear powerful stories from community peacebuilders and meet our fledgling in-house company of emerging talent which is working towards a major production to be premiered in 2023 - Beyond Belief: The Life and Mission of John and Pat Hume. The creative sector is one of the many hidden gems in Northern Ireland improving peoples' lives as well as encouraging regeneration.

“The Secretary of State's visit shows us that the UK Government understands this and can support the sector to work with others across Northern Ireland towards a more peaceful and prosperous future.”

Shailesh Vara with Odhran Dunne.

Shailesh Vara in discussion with members of Theatre of Witness at Derry Playhouse.