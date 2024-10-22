Sinéad McLaughlin raises Michael McMonagle controversy with First Minister Michelle O’Neill at Stormont

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sinéad McLaughlin raised the Michael McMonagle controversy again at Stormont on Monday.

She asked First Minister Michelle O’Neill what steps the TEO had taken to ‘ensure that their work representing the interests of victims and survivors has not been undermined as a result of issues around Michael McMonagle’.

Mrs. O'Neill replied: “We are fully committed to protecting all children from harm and ensuring the highest standards of safeguarding and child protection.

"All staff in our Department must adhere to the NI Civil Service child protection policy and guidance, and established procedures are in place for reporting concerns and disclosures.

"We are also committed to continuing our important work with victims and survivors. Since February, we have engaged with the Commissioner for Survivors of Institutional Childhood Abuse, and we will shortly meet victims and survivors groups to discuss the issues that matter to them.

"We met those affected by mother-and-baby institutions, Magdalene laundries and workhouses before the launch of the public consultation, and we are also committed to direct ongoing engagement as the process continues.”

Ms. O’Neill said a new strategy for Troubles victims and new strategic framework for ending violence against women and girls had been endorsed.

"That framework was developed through co-design with the input of the community and voluntary sector, including the most valuable participation of women who have lived experience.

"In support of that, the junior Ministers visited grassroots women's organisations and met victims and survivors of violence. They have also met victims and survivors of historical clerical child abuse to discuss ongoing research and to attend an event to recognise the work of the regional trauma network,” she said.