Michelle O’Neill apologises to British Heart Foundation over Michael McMonagle controversy

First Minister Michelle O’Neill has apologised to the British Heart Foundation for the impact the Michael McMonagle controversy has had.

Ms. O’Neill issued the apology in response to an urgent question tabled by the DUP MLA Diane Dodds at the Stormont Assembly on Monday afternoon.

Ms. Dodds asked the First Minister about her party’s handling of child-protection and safeguarding issues arising from the controversy given her ‘departmental responsibility towards the victims and survivors of childhood abuse and children and young people’.

"I am absolutely and totally committed to ensuring that the strongest and most robust child protection and safeguarding policies are in place. Everything I do as First Minister is guided by that fundamental commitment.

"As a mother and as a grandmother I assert my absolute determination – both political and personal – to protecting all children and to protecting all other vulnerable people.

"In my work in TEO I have prioritised and focused attention on the needs and rights of victims and survivors of childhood abuse and children and young people more generally,” said Mrs. O’Neill.

The First Minister went on to directly address the conviction for child sex offences of 42-year-old McMonagle who pleaded guilty to a series of charges last month.

McMonagle’s last job was working as a press officer for the British Heart Foundation. Previously he had worked as a press officer for Sinn Féin and was employed with Sinn Féin in the same time-frame that the offences occurred.

Prior to that he had worked as a journalist at the Derry Journal from 2004 to 2014.

Ms. O’Neill said: "It's important firstly to state that Michael McMonagle's actions are utterly reprehensible and he is being fully held to account under the law. His crimes have inflicted significant harm on his innocent victims and there is nothing more reprehensible than the abuse of a child.

"In August 2021 when Michael McMonagle informed Sinn Féin of his arrest and questioning concerning serious criminal offences the party took decisive action and in line with our child protection policy and human resources handbook he was immediately suspended from party membership and his position as a press officer, his employment was terminated in June 2022 when his contract ended. I was made aware of his suspension and I had no further contact with him,” she stated.

Mrs. O’Neill told MLAs she was not aware of McMonagle’s presence at an event she attended at Stormont last year.

Having outlined her position and gave a timeline of events, she also issued an apology to the BHF, having already spoken directly to them.

"This is an organisation which does sterling work, excellent work in providing support, research and advocacy services and I am deeply sorry for the reputational damage caused to the BHF and I regret that this has happened and I apologise for this.

"I also look forward to having a very constructive working relationship with the BHF in promoting heart health. Finally Mr. Speaker, I thank you for the latitude, I want to be very, very clear, that the issue of child safeguarding is of paramount importance to me and I will do everything that I can to ensure a situation like this never arises again,” Mrs. O’Neill concluded.