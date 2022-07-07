The 7 front-runners to replace Boris Johnson as British Prime Minister

The British Minister of State for Trade Policy is an MP for Portsmouth on England's south coast, a huge naval base, who, when she was British Defence Secretary in 2019, said it was a "personal priority" that members of the British Army would not be "pursued unfairly".

Rishi Sunak, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer, who resigned this week, is 11/2 to be the next Prime Minister. He represents Richmond in North Yorkshire, which is the location of Catterick, the largest British Army Garrison on earth.

Ben Wallace, the current British Defence Secretary, is also 11/2. A former Scots Guard who served in Ireland during the Troubles, Mr. Wallace is the MP for Wyre and Preston North.

Liz Truss, the British Foreign Secretary who is the architect of the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill which overrides elements of Brexit Withdrawal Agreement Protocol Britain signed with the European Union, is the most experienced of all the front runners. Paddy Power has the South West Norfolk MP at 15/2.

Bromsgrove MP and former British Home Secretary, Chancellor of the Exchequer and Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who resigned from the latter role this week is also 15/2, as is Nadhim Zahawi, the Straford-on-Avon MP who has been the British Chancellor of the Exchequer for the past couple of days.

Former Theresa May loyalist Jeremy Hunt, who represents South West Surrey is priced at 10/1.

