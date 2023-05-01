Three new Inishowen ports designated landing points for vessels from the North

The Minister was speaking as he officially opened the Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority’s (SFPA’s) Port Office in Greencastle on Friday.

Minister McConalogue announced Malin Head, Glengad and Bunagee as three new Irish ports for vessels from the Six Counties.

They will be serviced by the SFPA in Greencastle. The ports will be additional to the seven ports already designated for such landings.

Pictured at the official opening of SFPA’s Port Office in Greencastle, Donegal, on the 28th April, are from left to right: Paschal Hayes, Executive Chairperson, SFPA; Joan Gilroy, Senior Port Officer, SFPA’s Port Office, Greencastle, and Minister for Agriculture, Food & Marine, Charlie McConalogue T.D. Photo Clive Wasson

Greencastle is now one of twelve new ports designated by Minister McConalogue as European Union (EU) entry ports for vessels registered in the North.

Masters and operators of Third Country (non-EU) fishing vessels are required to adhere to the regulations pertaining to entry to and landing only in designated EU ports and to ensure that the masters of the vessels provide sufficient prior notification for such entry and landing.

Such reporting requirements exist for non-EU vessels entering EU ports. This now includes vessels from the North.

Mr. McConalogue said: “I am delighted to formally open the SFPA office here in Greencastle Co. Donegal which provides a vital port of entry and continuity to fishers and small vessels operating off the Donegal coast post-Brexit.

"In 2021, I previously designated five additional ports for landings by Britain and Northern Ireland-registered vessels, namely, Greencastle, Rathmullan, Burtonport, Ros a Mhíl and Howth.

"In addition to the Ports already designated for landings by Northern Ireland vessels, I am announcing today an extension to the landing hours for Greencastle as well as new designations for Malin Head, Glengad and Bunagee.

"The eight newly designated ports join Killybegs and Castletownbere, which continue to be designated for landings by vessels of any Third Country origin.

"I designated these additional ports having regard to amongst other things the previous level of activity by UK registered Northern Ireland vessels in the recent past.

"The designation of the five additional ports was an important decision that allows fishers and small vessels in particular to continue landing at Irish ports following Brexit.

"The SFPA has undertaken significant work in putting in place the arrangements necessary, including additional staff, and now this Port office in Greencastle, to provide for these port designations.

"I am glad the outcome will mean many of those fishers will now have the opportunity to access a number of additional ports including this excellent facility in Greencastle.”

Paschal Hayes, Executive Chairperson, SFPA said: “We are delighted that Minister Charlie McConalogue is here today to officially open our Port Office in Greencastle.

"A substantial programme of work has been progressed and completed across the SFPA as part of its remit to prepare for the impact of the UK departure from the EU, to maintain vibrant marine ecosystems and safeguard Ireland’s international reputation for safe, quality seafood.

