Two of 29 businesses affected by Foyle Street sewer works have applied for rates relief

Two out of 29 businesses affected by the water and sewerage works in Foyle Street have applied for rates relief, Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald has confirmed.

The minister said her department will consider cases for rates relief on individual merits, acknowledging how public realm works in general can on occasion inconvenience traders.

DUP MLA Gary Middleton asked the Minister of Finance whether she can provide any support to businesses affected by and dealing with challenging environments and rising costs.

He said this was a situation ‘exacerbated in Foyle Street in the city centre in his constituency of Foyle by ongoing water and sewerage works that could continue for up to a year’.

Sewer and infrastructure works will continued at Foyle Street well into 2025.

In response Dr. Archibald said: “I recognise that public realm works sometimes inconvenience businesses, so I will consider cases for relief on their individual merits.”

However, the minister pointed out that when relief is awarded for a specific purpose ‘we have less money to spend on public services or there are higher rates bills for other homes and businesses’.

"Under the rating and valuation system, every case is assessed by Land and Property Services (LPS) on its merits by considering the impact of the work on the Net Annual Value (NAV) of the property.

"That is determined by established case law and a long-standing statutory framework that supports the stability of a tax base used to fund central and local government services,” said Dr. Archibald.

Mr. Middleton asked the minister commit to working closely with Derry City & Strabane District Council to see if remedies could be arrived at.

"One business has talked about there being a 40 per cent reduction in footfall at weekends. That is not sustainable in the long term. Will the Minister commit to working closely with the council to try to provide some support?” he asked.

Dr. Archibald said: “LPS is aware that the ongoing works in Foyle Street affect up to 29 properties and is dealing with applications from two businesses in relation to those works.

"We encourage businesses to engage with LPS. I am happy for my officials to work with council officials to see what the impact is.”