Voting gets underway in Donegal for General Election

Donegal voters are taking to the polls today as the General Election gets underway.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Donegal constituency is seen nationally as the ‘one to watch,’ with defective blocks, access to health services and transport just some of the key issues.

There are 131, 306 people registered to vote in Donegal and 20 candidates are contesting five seats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four out of five outgoing TDs – Charlie McConalogue (Fianna Fail), Pearse Doherty, (Sinn Fein), Padraig MacLochlainn (Sinn Fein) and Thomas Pringle (Non-Party) are seeking re-election. Fine Gael’s Joe McHugh is not running in this election.

Voting is underway in Donegal.

There are 16 other candidates – Nikki Bradley (FG), Vincent Bradley (Non-Party), Nuala Carr (Green Party), Carol Gallagher (People Before Profit), Pat ‘The Cope’ Gallagher (FF), Noel Jordan (SF), Claudia Kennedy (FF), Niall McConnell (Non-Party), Eamon McGee (Irish Freedom Party), Arthur McGuinness (Non Party), Gerry McKeever (Non-Party), Kim McMenamin (The Irish People), John McNulty (FG), Frank O’Donnell (Non-Party), Mary T.Sweeney (Aontú) and Charles Ward (100% Redress Party).

Nine electoral divisions in Donegal, in the Ballintra, Rossnowlagh, Ballyshannon and Bundoran areas are in the Sligo-Leitrim constituency, with counting for there getting underway on Saturday in that constituency. There are four seats in Sligo-Leitrim.

Polling stations opened today Friday, November 29, from 7am until 10pm, with the counting of ballots then beginning at 9am sharp at The Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny tomorrow Saturday, November 30.

Voters do not need their polling card to vote, but they do need to bring identification. See www.citizensinformation.ie for further information on voting.