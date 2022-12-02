According to Health and Safety Executive data at least 118 people died in fatal work accidents between 2014-15 and 2021-22.

An analysis of HSE annual reports show the numbers of fatalities within areas under its responsibility in each of the years were as follows: 2014/15 (26 deaths); 2015/16 (13 deaths); 2016/17 (16 deaths); 2017/18 (11 deaths); 2018/19 (12 deaths); 2019/20 (11 deaths); 2020/21 (11 deaths); and 2021/22 (18 deaths).

In addition to deaths from work-place accidents 395 people die each year due to work-related disease. That works out on average at 3,950 deaths over a decade.

As well as the terrible human toll, this costs the economy in the north over £238 million per year – over £2billion over a decade, according to the HSE.

The English newspaper, The Guardian, has reported there have been 37 deaths among workers directly linked to building World Cup stadiums. The newspaper has further reported that 6,500 migrant workers died in Qatar between 2011 and 2021.

However, Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) has said there have only been three work-related deaths during the construction of World Cup stadiums and 37 non-work-related deaths.

It has acknowledged hundreds of work-related deaths across the economy, however.

“Separate quotes regarding figures refer to national statistics covering the period of 2014-2020 for all work-related fatalities (414) nationwide in Qatar, covering all sectors and nationalities,” it said this week in a statement.

Niall McCarroll, Chair of Derry Trades Union Council, has expressed solidarity with migrant workers who have toiled on infrastructure projects in Qatar.

“Trade unionists and other social justice campaigners will rightly be concerned at the 6,500 migrant workers who have died in Qatar since the World Cup was awarded to the Gulf state in 2010.

“6,500 workers who were denied the right to join and organise in a trade union. International solidarity has always been a key component of the trade union movement and this will continue as we stand as one with all migrant workers in Qatar,” he said.

But the local trade unionist said work is also needed to safeguard workers’ rights and their health and safety, here at home.

He claimed the construction industry is an ‘employment sector in which workers are largely non-unionised and where bosses refuse to recognise trade unions’ and pointed out that there have been more deaths here in the past eight years ‘than have been killed directly on World Cup stadiums in Qatar’.

“It is only right and proper that we question the human rights abuses in Qatar, the lack of equality and freedom of expression, the inhuman treatment of migrant workers including their depressing living conditions and cruel take home pay, being as little as £1 an hour.

“It is also right that we call out inequality, deprivation and poverty here at home, demanding better for local workers, many returning to cold homes hungry after getting paid as little as £4.81 an hour - inequalities and hardships created by government policies around pay and local employers who choose to show no respect or place any value on their workers,” said Mr. McCarroll.