12,000 expected for Apprentice Boys ‘Derry Day’ celebrations at the weekend

Some traffic disruption is likely on Saturday with over 10,000 people expected to march in the Apprentice Boys’ ‘Derry Day’ parade – the largest stand alone loyalist demonstration in the world.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ten thousand people are expected to participate in the Apprentice Boys of Derry’s Relief of Derry celebrations with approximately 143 bands scheduled to take part, according to a notification submitted to the Parades Commission by the ABOD Associated Club General Committee.

A further 2,000 supporters are anticipated along the route around the city centre and the Waterside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Relief of Derry demonstration – known colloquially as ‘Derry Day’ – commemorates the lifting of the siege of the city on August 1 (old calendar) when the Mountjoy broke the boom that had been placed across the river by Jacobite forces.

A Siege re-enactment during an Apprentice Boys Relief of Derry commemoration in 2010.

The parade is traditionally held in the city on the second Saturday of August.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have advised the public of the likelihood of some traffic disruption from around 9am on Saturday, August 10, when the parade will be taking place.

Diversions, meanwhile, will be in place from approximately 11am on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The top deck of Craigavon Bridge will be closed from this time as it is part of the main parade route.

“Drivers travelling from the Limavady direction, towards Strabane, will be diverted at Caw Roundabout via Crescent Link towards Newbuildings.

"Traffic bound for the Cityside should use the Foyle Bridge. Motorists travelling from Strabane, towards Limavady, will be diverted at Newbuildings towards Altnagelvin. Motorists can also travel via Lifford into the city via Letterkenny Road.

"Road closures will remain in place until the main parade and associated feeder parades are complete,” the PSNI said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The annual festivities will get under way at midnight on Saturday with the firing of a cannon on the Walls.

On Saturday morning at 9.30am the eight Parent Clubs of the ABOD will parade around the walls before walking to St. Columb’s Cathedral.

A wreath will be laid at the Diamond War Memorial followed by a service of thanksgiving in St Columb’s Cathedral at 10.30am.

The demonstrations will be brought to close when the Parent Clubs and General Committee of the ABOD return the colours to the Memorial Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This commences at 5pm from May Street and makes its way via Clooney Terrace and Spencer Road to Craigavon Bridge.

Across the bridge the parade goes up Carlisle Road and back into the Walled City through Ferryquay Gate, onto Ferryquay Street. Finally around the Diamond and up Bishop Street before turning onto Palace Street and Society Street.

‘Derry Day’ is the largest standalone demonstration by a loyal order in the world.

It is one of two main celebrations hosted by the ABOD every year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other main is the annual ‘Shutting of the Gates’ celebration in December.

This commemorates the 13 original apprentices who slammed the gates of Derry in the face of King James II of England's men in December 1688 and culminates with the burning of a likeness of Colonel Robert Lundy.