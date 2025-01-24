Derry rail services cancelled for remainder of Friday with bus disruption expected due to Storm Éowyn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rail services have been cancelled for the remainder of Friday with the potential for disruption into tomorrow due to Storm Éowyn, Translink have advised.

Bus services are likely to continue to be affected this afternoon after the status red warning for wind expires at 2pm.

Translink said no rail services will operate for the remainder of the day with potential impact to some early Saturday morningservices also.

It is anticipated that bus services will also continue to be affected this afternoon and evening while work to assess the road network is carried out in conjunction with other agencies.

Translink’s Director of Service Operations, Ian Campbell said: “As we monitor the impact of the storm, early indications show there will be significant work needed to assess the damage, undertake repairs and remove debris from the railway before we can resume passenger services safely.

“We have already identified there are several railway lines blocked with fallen trees and debris that will need removed.

“The road network is also impacted with debris and there is also damage to some passenger facilities in certain areas.

“Our teams are on standby and as soon as it is safe to do so, we will take steps to carry out the vital safety checks to start the recovery process.

“We will keep passengers informed of developments through our Journey Planner, website Weather Warning and social media channels and would ask everyone to please check these before you travel.

“We will continue to work collaboratively with all agencies and will resume bus and train services when it safe to do so.”