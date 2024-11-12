DfI accepts poor quality of loading bay markings in Derry city centre after motorist challenge
The Department for Infrastructure has now rescinded the ticket and acknowledged that the markings had deteriorated to an ‘unacceptable’ level.
Waterside man Gary McClean received a Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) for parking at a loading bay on September 24, 2024.
However, he successfully challenged the fine on the basis that the markings were so worn as to be indistinct.
He told the ‘Journal’ he felt it was unacceptable that tickets were being issued in ‘the knowledge that this area is not properly marked’.
“How many other tickets have been issued? What is the total value of these tickets?” he asked.
Mr. McClean contacted DfI’s Parking Enforcement Processing Unit asking for the PCN to be rescinded.
The DfI PEPU responded on October 30, stating: “I can confirm that, on this occasion, I have cancelled the PCN detailed above
“However please note that your your vehicle was parked in a loading only area in contravention of the parking regulations. Loading only areas are provided to allow vehicles to load/unload without causing traffic congestion or obstruction, and may not be used for any other purpose.
"The restriction was marked and signed. Whilst the charge is being waived on this occasion a similar approach may not be taken in the event of a repeat occurrence.
“The PCN issued in connection with the contravention has now been cancelled.”
The ‘Journal’ raised the poor state of the road markings at Strand Road close to its junction with Sackville Street with DfI.
A DfI spokesperson said: “Whilst considering a challenge to the PCN issued on 24th September 2024, the Department found that the bay markings had subsequently deteriorated to an unacceptable level to permit enforcement.
"It was for this reason the PCN challenge was accepted. In the meantime, the condition of the markings has been brought to the attention of the local Roads maintenance office, which is responsible for maintaining the road markings.”
