Foyle Street is on course to be fully reopened by the weekend with the city centre thoroughfare to be accessible to through traffic over Christmas.

NI Water confirmed ongoing sewerage infrastructure improvements will be paused for four weeks to allow businesses and shoppers go about their business unhindered during the busy Christmas retail period.

“Our contractor BSG is well on the way to having Foyle Street fully reopened for the festive period by this Friday, December 6.

"The road has been resurfaced and the construction hoardings are currently being removed to allow through traffic along Foyle Street between December 6, 2024 and January 5, 2025.

“Parking restrictions on Foyle Street will revert to normal during these dates,” the utility provider said in a statement.

The company reminded the public that Translink’s Metro bus services will continue to operate from Foyle Street Bus Station while the road is temporarily reopened.

“NI Water and our project team from Arup and BSG are pleased to be in a position to provide this break in construction activity and reopen Foyle Street for the Christmas and New Year period.

"We are grateful to the local businesses and wider public for their ongoing support as we deliver this essential new water and wastewater infrastructure.

“Foyle Street will close again on Monday, January 6, 2025 to accommodate the next phase of work between Foyle Street Bus Station and Shipquay Place,” NI Water said.

Foyle Street has been closed since August to allow for the completion of vital sewerage and wastewater works in the street that are expected to be finished next summer.