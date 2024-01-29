Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This offers travellers the convenience of organising their onward travel from Heathrow in advance. Passengers can save 10 per cent when booking with their local airport.

Steve Frazer, Managing Director at CoDA, stated: “As the three times daily service to London Heathrow is in high demand from travellers across our catchment areas in Derry City & Strabane, Donegal and the Causeway Coast, we thought it would be fantastic to enhance their experience further. With seamless travel from the minute they arrive in the Airport, through to the departure gate (in less than 15 minutes!), they can now enjoy extended convenience on their onward journey from Heathrow with connectivity into central London and beyond already sorted in advance of travel.

City of Derry Airport.

“We are delighted to partner with the wonderful team at Heathrow Express to offer a special discounted ticketing service where passengers can book the Heathrow Express through the CoDA website or via a dedicated QR code which will be readily available at Heathrow Express points across our Terminal, as well as on all Heathrow Express marketing collateral from the Airport. We are proud to offer our loyal customers a 10% saving on tickets and show our appreciation for their ongoing support of their local Airport and the London Heathrow service.”